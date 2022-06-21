Sanders Morris Harris LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) by 241.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,555 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.54% of CSI Compressco worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 465,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

CCLP opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. CSI Compressco LP has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.19%.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

