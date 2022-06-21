Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,793 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SVF Investment by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SVF Investment by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 774,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 169,105 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in SVF Investment by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in SVF Investment by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 53.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVFA opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

