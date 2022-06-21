Sanders Morris Harris LLC Reduces Holdings in CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQU)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its stake in shares of CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQU – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in CENAQ Energy were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,508,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENQU opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. CENAQ Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15.

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

