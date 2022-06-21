Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 1,332,400 Shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332,400 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Eros STX Global were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 134,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 329,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 757,423 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Eros STX Global by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,229,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 225,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

Eros STX Global stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. Eros STX Global Co. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.