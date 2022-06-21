Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 1,859,757 Shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 413,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859,757 shares during the period. Vy Global Growth accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.80% of Vy Global Growth worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Vy Global Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 377,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Vy Global Growth alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VYGG opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Vy Global Growth has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $568.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Vy Global Growth ( NYSE:VYGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Vy Global Growth (Get Rating)

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vy Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vy Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.