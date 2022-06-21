Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 9,704 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,704 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $310.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

