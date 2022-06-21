Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTN opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0421 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

