Sanders Morris Harris LLC Trims Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health comprises approximately 2.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $11,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,586,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,775,000 after acquiring an additional 548,577 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,579,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,907,000 after buying an additional 595,779 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,564,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,808,000 after buying an additional 1,113,073 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,685,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,116,000 after buying an additional 373,843 shares during the period.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

ELAN stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

