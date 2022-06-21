Sarasin & Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 121.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,472 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.28% of Tetra Tech worth $25,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after buying an additional 21,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

TTEK opened at $120.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.78.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

