Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 198,726 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 211.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,726 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $163,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $443.79 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 403.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

