Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $12.62 Million Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.20.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $105.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.53 and its 200 day moving average is $132.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 117.30%.

Life Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.