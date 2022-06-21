Sarasin & Partners LLP Lowers Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 42,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

Shares of EQR opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.09. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

