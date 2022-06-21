Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 602,247 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 602,247 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates makes up approximately 1.3% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.92% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $131,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $172.13 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $205.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.05 and its 200-day moving average is $178.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.