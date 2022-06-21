Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,876 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $26,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average is $69.93. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

