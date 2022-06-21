Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 101.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,312 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,244 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,207,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after buying an additional 25,134 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,799,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 980,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 53,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,234. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

