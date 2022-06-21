Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,782,000 after acquiring an additional 166,803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,878,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,493,000 after acquiring an additional 267,404 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after acquiring an additional 642,760 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03.

