Serum (SRM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49.88 Million

Serum (SRM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00004266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $234.19 million and approximately $49.88 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

