Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 1,333 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

IWB stock traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.48. 58,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,085. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.40. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

