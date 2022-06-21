SHIELD (XSH) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (XSH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $65,737.02 and $32.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,365.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,165.09 or 0.05453229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00025379 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00253072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.63 or 0.00569281 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00077697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00572821 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001170 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

