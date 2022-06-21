Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark downgraded Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 752.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 218,592 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 951.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 48,311 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 114.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

SFT opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 201.11% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $219.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

