Skrumble Network Market Cap Tops $315,494.83 (SKM)

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $315,494.83 and approximately $14,017.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Skrumble Network has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

