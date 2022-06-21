Smaugs NFT (SMG) One Day Volume Hits $710.00

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $245,012.17 and $710.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00682106 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00076486 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00505183 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

