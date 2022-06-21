SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target Cut to $1.00

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.20 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.08.

Shares of SDC opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 483,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 132,337 shares during the period. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

