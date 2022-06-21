SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNCAF shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

