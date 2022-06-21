Soda Coin (SOC) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Soda Coin (SOC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, Soda Coin has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Soda Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $145,327.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soda Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Soda Coin Profile

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

