SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Trading 3.3% Higher

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.64. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIGE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $754,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

