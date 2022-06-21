Solitude Financial Services Purchases 3,300 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 790,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 67,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 222,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,047. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $21.76.

