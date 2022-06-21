Solitude Financial Services Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 25,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,058. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.87.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.