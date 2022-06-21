Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 42,129 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000. Phillips 66 comprises 1.4% of Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.47.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $4.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.91. The stock had a trading volume of 103,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,180. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.04. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

