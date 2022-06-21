S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $320.81. 19,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,804. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

