S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $320.81. 19,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,804. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.28.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.
S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&P Global (SPGI)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.