Spartan Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $171,781.00 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $171,781.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004871 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00105313 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.04 or 0.00726676 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00089932 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00502267 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 109,438,572 coins. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

