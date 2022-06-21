SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stock Position Reduced by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,836 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 3.8% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned 0.38% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,158,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,047,000 after acquiring an additional 338,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,217,000 after acquiring an additional 101,457 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 291,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,791,000 after acquiring an additional 87,956 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 314,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after acquiring an additional 55,899 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 135,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 43,653 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,412. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.43. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.