SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 1.1% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.57. 610,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,498,013. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.50. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

