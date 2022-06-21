SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $7.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.97. 81,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,740. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.42. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

