Sperax (SPA) Hits Market Cap of $9.22 Million

Sperax (SPA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Sperax coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Sperax has a total market cap of $9.22 million and $3.84 million worth of Sperax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sperax has traded down 78% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,675.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,124.27 or 0.05437610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00026220 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00256658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.28 or 0.00576916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00078914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.00566711 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Sperax Profile

Sperax (SPA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-n hashing algorithm. It launched on March 13th, 2014. Sperax’s total supply is 4,741,174,544 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,354,678 coins. Sperax’s official Twitter account is @SpainCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sperax’s official website is sperax.io . Sperax’s official message board is medium.com/sperax

According to CryptoCompare, “SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system. “

Sperax Coin Trading

