Stableford Capital II LLC Acquires New Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 923.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FLT. StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.78.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $212.51 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.61.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

