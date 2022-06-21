Stableford Capital II LLC Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

