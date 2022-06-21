Stableford Capital II LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $31.61.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

