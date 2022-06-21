Stableford Capital II LLC Has $11.28 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,802 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for 4.8% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC owned about 1.16% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 2,326.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 263,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 252,331 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $15.05.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

