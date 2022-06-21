Stableford Capital II LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,292 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68.

