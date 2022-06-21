Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 20,874 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,874 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.62.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

