Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 3.9% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

SBUX stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.63. 158,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,090,074. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

