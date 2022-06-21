Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,090,074. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.12.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

