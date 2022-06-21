STATERA (STA) Reaches Market Cap of $532,771.46

STATERA (STA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. STATERA has a total market cap of $532,771.46 and approximately $347.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STATERA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, STATERA has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004799 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.02 or 0.00818129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014226 BTC.

STATERA Profile

STATERA was first traded on July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,067,075 coins and its circulating supply is 79,066,820 coins. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

