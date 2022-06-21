Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 605.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.8% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $171.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

