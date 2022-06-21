StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.09.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 96.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

