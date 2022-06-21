StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
LCI opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.19. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 84.91%. The firm had revenue of $78.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lannett will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lannett Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
