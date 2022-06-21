StockNews.com Lowers Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.75. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $37.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.68 million, a PE ratio of 219.00 and a beta of 0.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 900.00%.
About Oil-Dri Co. of America (Get Rating)
Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.