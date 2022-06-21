Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after buying an additional 135,394 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $157.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

