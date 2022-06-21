Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.59 and a 200 day moving average of $153.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

